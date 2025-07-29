'Why leave tourists at God's mercy?': Priyanka Gandhi questions govt on Pahalgam attack, asks why forces weren't deployed

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra strongly questioned the Modi government during a debate on Operation Sindoor. She raised concerns over the absence of security personnel in Pahalgam's Baisaran Valley despite the heavy tourist presence.

Referring to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s speech in the Lok Sabha, the Wayanad MP said that while he spoke at length about terrorism and other issues, he did not address how the April 22 attack was allowed to happen or why it occurred.

On April 22, a total of 26 people, including a Nepali citizen, were killed in front of their families. “Was no government agency in the know that such a dastardly terror attack is going to happen and a plot is being hatched in Pakistan?” she asked in the Lower House.

Citing the lack of civilian security, Priyanka Gandhi said that while most MPs have security cover, the people present in Baisaran Valley on the day of the attack had none.

“Why was not even one security personnel present there Baisaran Valley? Is the safety and security of the citizens not the responsibility of the Prime Minister, Home Minister, and Defence Minister?” she said.

“Did the government not know thousands of tourists go to Baisaran Valley; why there was no security? Why were they left at God's mercy?” she questioned.

She added that no matter how many operations are carried out, the truth cannot be hidden. Priyanka Gandhi pointed to previous incidents like the Delhi and Manipur riots, stating that they occurred under the watch of Home Minister Amit Shah.

“This government always tries to escape the questions. They have no sense of accountability towards the citizens of the nation. The truth is that they have no place for the public in their heart. For them, everything is politics, publicity,” Priyanka Gandhi said.

She also criticised the Prime Minister over former US President Donald Trump’s claim of announcing a ceasefire between India and Pakistan. “For the first time in the history of our country, war is halted and it is not announced by our government or Army but US President. This reflects irresponsibility of our Prime Minister,” she said

India has repeatedly refuted claims that Donald Trump mediated a ceasefire between India and Pakistan a claim the former US President has continued to assert.