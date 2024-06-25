Will Arvind Kejriwal get bail today? Delhi HC to pronounce order on CM's plea

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday will pronounce its verdict on the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) plea seeking a stay on the trial court's order that granted bail to chief minister Arvind Kejriwal in connection with the alleged excise policy scam. The Delhi High Court will pronounce its order later in the day.

On Thursday, Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court granted bail to Kejriwal, arrested by the ED in March in a money laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy scam. Following this, the ED on Friday moved the High Court and sought a stay on the trial court's order.

The High Court reserved its order on the ED's plea and imposed an interim stay on Kejriwal's release from jail. Later, Kejriwal moved the Supreme Court but was unable to get any relief as the top court on Monday refused to pass any immediate order to overturn the Delhi High Court's decision to stay Kejriwal's bail.

While observing that the High Court's approach was a "bit unusual", the top court asked the Chief Minister to wait for the High Court's order. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court will take up Kejriwal's plea on June 26, a day after the High Court's order.

