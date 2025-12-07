'Would like to close this matter': Smriti Mandhana confirms wedding with Palash Muchhal is called off

Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana has officially confirmed that her wedding with music composer Palash Muchhal has been called off, ending weeks of speculation. In a statement shared on Instagram on Sunday, Mandhana said she felt it was important to speak at this time and urged people to stop circulating unverified claims about her personal life.

"Over the past few weeks, there has been plenty of speculation around my life and I feel it is important for me to speak out at this time. I am a very private person and I would like to keep it that way but I need to clarify that the wedding is called off. I would like to close this matter here and implore all of you to do the same," Mandhana wrote.

She added that both families needed space after the events of the last few days, saying, "I request you to please respect the privacy of both families at this time and allow us the space to process and move on at our own pace. I believe there is a higher purpose driving us all and for me that has always been representing my country at the highest level. I hope to continue to play and win trophies for India for as long as possible and that is where my focus will forever be."

Mandhana and Muchhal's wedding had been expected to be a high-profile affair, coming soon after India's Women's World Cup win. But celebrations came to a sudden halt after Mandhana's father reportedly fell ill. Soon after, social media was flooded with allegations - including unverified claims accusing Muchhal of cheating - which his family categorically denied.

Players attending the pre-wedding functions deleted photos from the events, and both families went silent until Mandhana addressed the matter on December 7.

Muchhal responds: 'I have decided to move on'

Following Mandhana's announcement, Muchhal released his own statement, saying he was stepping away from the relationship and expressing distress at the online speculation surrounding the wedding plans. "I have decided to move on in my life and step back from my personal relationship. It's been very difficult for me to see people react so easily on baseless rumours about something which has been most sacred to me. Its the most difficult phase of my life and I will deal with it gracefully holding on to my beliefs," Muchhal wrote.

He also cautioned against the impact of misinformation, saying, "I truly hope we, as a society, learn to pause before judging someone based on unverified gossip, whose sources are never identified. Our words can wound in ways we may never understand."

Muchhal added that his team would take legal action against those "spreading false and defamatory content" online.



