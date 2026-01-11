X admits failures, vows to follow Indian rules; 3,500 Posts Blocked, 600+ accounts deleted till now

Social media platform X has acknowledged that it made mistakes in moderating content on its platform and has assured the Indian government that it will follow Indian laws and government regulations,official sources said, according to news agency ANI.

The admission comes after the government flagged concerns about the spread of obscene and sexually explicit content on X. Some of this content was allegedly created or boosted using the platform’s artificial intelligence tool, Grok.

Advertisement

Government sources said around 3,500 pieces of obscene content have already been blocked, and more than 600 accounts involved in sharing such material have been deleted. X has also assured authorities that obscene images will no longer be allowed to be forwarded on the platform.

Following these concerns, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) issued a notice last week to X Corp’s Chief Compliance Officer for India. The ministry asked the company to submit a detailed explanation within 72 hours and to immediately stop the hosting, creation, sharing or transmission of obscene, nude, indecent or sexually explicit content through misuse of AI tools such as Grok and other X AI services.

At the same time, Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi criticised the platform’s response, saying it has not gone far enough. She objected to X’s decision to restrict sexualised image generation through Grok only to paid users, instead of shutting it down completely.

Advertisement

In a post on X, Chaturvedi said this approach allows the unauthorised misuse of images of women and children, putting them at risk. She accused the platform of profiting from harmful behaviour while presenting it as innovation.

It is unfortunate to see how instead of altogether stopping problematic, sexualised image generation through Grok, the platform has restricted its use to paid users.

So if you show the platform the money, they won’t care about the guidelines or guardrails honey.

This… — Priyanka Chaturvedi🇮🇳 (@priyankac19) January 10, 2026

“It is unfortunate to see how, instead of altogether stopping problematic, sexualised image generation through Grok, the platform has restricted its use to paid users. If you show the platform the money, they won’t care about the guidelines or guardrails honestly. This effectively means that women or children images can be up for unauthorised misuse by perverts. This isn’t creating a safe space for women, but rather @XCorpIndia monetising this reprehensible pervert behaviour under the garb of creativity and innovation. Shameful use of AI,” she posted.

Advertisement

Earlier this month, on January 1, Chaturvedi wrote to Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw, warning about the growing misuse of artificial intelligence on social media platforms to create objectionable images of women using fake accounts.

She said such actions amount to a serious violation of women’s privacy and called on the Centre to take urgent steps to protect their rights.

In her letter, she wrote, “I wanted to bring to your urgent attention and urgent intervention on a new trend that has emerged on social media, especially on X, by misusing their AI Grok feature where men are using fake accounts to post women’s photos and pushing out prompts to Grok to minimise their clothing and sexualise them. It is not just limited to sharing photos through fake accounts, but are also targeting women who post their own photos. This is unacceptable and a gross misuse of an AI function.”

She added, “What is worse is that Grok is enabling this behaviour by adhering to such requests. This is a breach of women’s right to privacy as well as unauthorised use of their pictures, which is not just unethical but also criminal.”

Chaturvedi has urged the government to take strong action against X and ensure strict safeguards are put in place for AI-driven tools so that women can be safer online.

Advertisement

(With inputs from ANI)