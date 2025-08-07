Yezdi Nagporewalla reappointed as CEO of KPMG in India for a second term

KPMG in India has announced the reappointment of Yezdi Nagporewalla as its Chief Executive Officer for a second consecutive term. The new three-year tenure will commence in February 2027, continuing seamlessly after the completion of his current term.

Nagporewalla’s reappointment reflects the firm’s confidence in his steady leadership and vision during a period of rapid transformation in the professional services landscape. Under his stewardship, KPMG in India has sharpened its market focus, strengthened governance frameworks, and fostered a culture anchored in integrity, quality, and high performance.

“Yezdi has been instrumental in deepening relationships with clients and strengthening the fabric of the firm,” said Ajay Mehra, Non-Executive Chairman of KPMG in India. “His experience, commitment, and leadership have been invaluable in guiding the firm through evolving market demands while keeping our people and values at the core.”

Speaking on his reappointment, Yezdi said, “I’m deeply honoured to continue leading KPMG in India. Our vision remains focused on delivering lasting impact for clients, empowering our people, and supporting the nation’s growth story. We’ll continue to integrate innovation, deepen our expertise, and enhance our client-centric culture to unlock long-term value.”

In recent years, KPMG India has seen accelerated expansion across its service lines, marked by the onboarding of several high-profile partners and directors from peer firms. The firm has also significantly grown its talent base and capabilities, positioning itself as a trusted advisor amid increasing market complexity and disruption.

With Yezdi continuing at the helm, KPMG in India aims to build on its current momentum—scaling new heights in client delivery, digital transformation, ESG advisory, and talent development. The renewed leadership signals a commitment to long-term stability and sustained excellence.

As the firm navigates the next chapter of growth, Yezdi’s second term is expected to further solidify KPMG India’s position as a top-tier consulting and assurance player in the country’s dynamic business ecosystem.