Yogi govt hikes farm wages: Check what rural workers will now earn daily

In a significant move aimed at rural upliftment, the Yogi Adityanath government on Thursday notified a major increase in minimum wages for agricultural workers across Uttar Pradesh. All labourers engaged in agriculture and allied sectors will now be entitled to a daily minimum wage of Rs 252, or Rs 6,552 per month.

Advertisement

The revised wage applies uniformly across all districts and includes not just traditional farming but also animal husbandry, poultry, beekeeping, mushroom cultivation, and crop transportation.

"The revised minimum wage will apply to all types of farming activities across Uttar Pradesh," said Dr MK Shanmuga Sundaram, Principal Secretary of the Labour and Employment Department. "This includes traditional farming, mushroom cultivation, and labor involved in transporting crops to markets. It also covers allied sectors like dairy farming, animal husbandry, beekeeping, poultry farming, and all related support work."

The notification also permits wages to be paid through various modes-cash, partly in cash, kind (such as farm produce), or digital payments. But the final wage value cannot fall below Rs 252 per day under any method.

Advertisement

This structure aims to enhance wage transparency and promote digital transactions in rural Uttar Pradesh. To ensure fairness for short-term and hourly labourers, the government has also mandated that hourly wage rates must not be less than one-sixth of the daily wage.

The policy includes a clause to protect existing entitlements. If a worker is already being paid more than RS 252 per day, that higher amount will not be altered and will be treated as their new minimum wage. Beyond the wage revision, the move is being seen as a deeper shift in rural labour policy. According to the state government, this step aligns with the broader mission of ensuring fair compensation, enhancing job dignity, and promoting inclusive growth.

Advertisement

"This is not just about fixing wages," said a senior state official. "It reflects a fundamental change in Uttar Pradesh’s labor policy. It will directly benefit lakhs of rural workers, improve the quality and consistency of labor in agriculture, and strengthen the state's commitment to inclusive development under the vision of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'."

Uttar Pradesh had earlier launched a massive registration drive for unorganised workers under the e-Shram portal and connected them to government schemes. The wage hike is the latest in a series of interventions to improve rural livelihoods. "By encouraging fair wages and digital payments," the state govt said in a release, "this move aims to make Uttar Pradesh not only a top agricultural producer but also a welfare-driven state for agricultural laborers."