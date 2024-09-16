Yogi rains fire: 'Pakistan is a cancer of humanity, world forces will have to treat this in time'

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday slammed the Congress party, saying it accepted the partition of the country for its own "selfish interests". "RSS knew that if we follow Congress' treaty, they will divide the nation, genocide Hindus, and destroy the ethnic traditions of our country," the chief minister said while speaking in Agartala where he participated in the program organised for the inauguration and consecration of Siddheshwari Temple in the western region of Tripura.

During his address, Adityanath also rained fire on Pakistan. He said Pakistan is a "cancer" and until it is treated, India cannot resolve the problems. "Now, PoK is demanding to be free and be a part of India again. Pakistan is a cancer of humanity too. The world forces will have to come together to treat this in time," he said.

Launching a scathing attack on the grand old party, Yogi said those active in 1947 supported the Muslim League, which desperately wanted to divide India and Pakistan was born. He referenced the British attempt to divide Bengal in 1905, which was thwarted by public resistance, and suggested that a similar opposition to the Muslim League could have prevented the creation of Pakistan.

Yogi also expressed concern on the recent unrest in neighbouring Bangladesh. "What has happened in Bangladesh needs to be discussed. Who is responsible for this? We need to introspect," he added. Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha and Tipra Motha supremo Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma were also present on the occasion.