'You didn't hurt Modi, you hurt Indians': Author slams Howard Lutnick's claim on India-US trade deal

Author and political commentator Navroop Singh on Friday slammed US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick for blaming Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not dialling US President Donald Trump to finalise the trade deal. In a strongly worded social media post, Singh called Lutnick's claims "nonsense".

Earlier in the day, Lutnick claimed in an interview that the trade deal with India is not done because PM Modi did not call President Trump.

He further said that the US did not hurt Modi but the Indian people instead by actions such as imposing a 25 per cent penalty for Russian oil purchases, targeting H-1B visas, endorsing Pakistan's Field Marshal Asim Munir, and claiming credit for the ceasefire between India and Pakistan.

Navroop Singh said in a post on X: "Lutnick blames Modi for not calling Trump to clinch the deal. Well, the gasbag is telling nonsense! Russian sanctions (25%) extra tariffs really soured the relationship with Trump meltdown in Tianjin SCO summit, targeting of H1B Visas, Batting with Asim Munir of Pakistan, Claiming credit for Ceasefire which Modi would never accept!"

Singh also mentioned that agriculture, GMOs, dairy, and NTBs like data localisation would continue to remain India's red lines on the negotiation tables.

He wrote: "Never to highlight that Mr Trump has wrecked the Indo-US Partnership for good. They can kiss a goodbye, you didn't hurt Modi, but you hurt Indian people! They remember it. Agriculture, GMO, dairy, NTBs like data localisation will never [be] crossed as red lines!"

Furthermore, he said that India's historical depth exceeds that of the US and warned against American exceptionalism.

"America is just 250 years old a spec in thousands of years of existence of Indic civilisation ! The world is not America and America is not the center of the world. The Train has indeed left the station Mr Lutnick on Decline of American Empire!"

Lutnick blames Modi for not calling Trump to clinch the deal. Well the gasbag is telling non sense !



He said that the whole deal was set up, but Modi needed to dial Trump for it to reach fruition.

"The whole deal was set up. But let's be clear, it's his (Trump) deal. He is the closer. He does the deal. You just had to have Modi call the President. They were uncomfortable doing it. Modi didn't call. We did trade deals with Indonesia, the Philippines, and Vietnam. We assumed a trade deal with India before them," Lutnick said in an interview with Chamath Palihapitiya.

He also confirmed that the US went back on the trade deal it agreed with India, adding Trump had already identified India as one of the next major candidates for a trade deal after the UK.