Niti Aayog row: 'You weren’t even there!', FM Nirmala Sitharaman hits back at Jairam Ramesh

After Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee walked out of 'Niti Aayog' meeting, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh strongly criticized the central government body, calling it a "drumbeater" for the Prime Minister's Office and accusing it of not promoting cooperative federalism.

Ramesh claimed that the organization is partisan and suppresses dissenting viewpoints, which are essential for a democracy. He specifically mentioned the treatment of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at a NITI Aayog meeting, calling it unacceptable.

Since it was established ten years ago, NITI Aayog has been an attached office of the PMO and has functioned as a drumbeater for the non-biological PM.



In a post on X, Ramesh said "Since it was established ten years ago, NITI Aayog has been an attached office of the PMO and has functioned as a drumbeater for the non-biological PM. It has not advanced the cause of cooperative federalism in any manner. Its functioning has been blatantly partisan, and it is anything but professional and independent. It muzzles all divergent and dissenting viewpoints, which are the very essence of an open democracy. Its meetings are a farce to be reckoned with. Its treatment of the West Bengal CM today, although typical of the NITI Aayog, is unacceptable."

In response, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman refuted Ramesh's claims, saying that Banerjee was given her full speaking time and that no microphones were turned off during the meeting. She also said that all Chief Ministers who requested extra time were allowed to speak beyond their allotted time without any issues.

"Jairam, you weren’t even there! We all heard Hon. CM @MamataOfficial. She spoke her full time. The screen in front of our tables kept showing the time. A few other CMs spoke beyond their allotted time. On their own request, extra time was allowed without any fuss. Mikes were not switched off, not for anybody, particularly, not for CM, WB. Mamata ji has chosen to spread falsehood. I was happy she attended. Was happier when she said she is speaking for Bengal and in fact for the entire opposition. I may agree or disagree with what she had to say. But now with her saying baseless things outside, I can only conclude that she is making an effort to keep I.N.D.I alliance happy," Sitharaman wrote in a post on X.

Banerjee walked out of the meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, claiming that she was unfairly stopped midway in her speech, despite being the sole representative of the opposition.

The BJP also took a potshot at Banerjee for walking out of a NITI Aayog meeting on Saturday, calling her actions premeditated and aimed at gaining media attention. BJP General Secretary (Organization) B L Santhosh commented, "It's very easy to grab headlines in our country. First, say you are the only 'Opposition CM' attending the NITI Aayog meeting. Then, walk out and claim 'I boycotted since the mic was switched off.' Now, the whole day, TV channels will display the same story. No work, no discussion. That's Didi for you."