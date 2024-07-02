'You're the smartest, we only look at you': Fun banter between TMC's Kalyan Banerjee and Speaker Om Birla leaves Lok Sabha in splits

The new session of the Lok Sabha today witnessed some hilarious exchanges between Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Kalyan Banerjee and Speaker Om Birla. In a viral video, Banerjee is seen praising the Speaker when the latter rebuffs him by asking Banerjee to face the Speaker when giving his address. Banerjee is seen responding by saying: "Sir, I am looking at you only."

This fun exchange came amidst Banerjee's satirical take on Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) slogan, 'Ab Ki Baar, 400 Paar.'

“They played the game with ‘Abki Paar 400 Paar.’ There are many games, and chu-kit-kit is one of them,” said Banerjee. Referring to the children's game chu-kit-kit, he explained how the slogan "400" resonated loudly with "chu" and ended with "kit-kit." He added, "You only won 240 seats and still lost that game."

Chu-kit-kit, a modified version of hopscotch played in West Bengal, involves drawing squares inside a large triangle where players must strike a stone while ensuring their other leg does not touch the ground. The game begins with players shouting "chu," followed by a slower "kit-kit."

Banerjee’s remarks caused laughter among his party members, including Mahua Moitra and first-time MP Saayoni Ghosh. Banerjee, looking at fellow parliamentarians, prompted Speaker Om Birla to intervene, asking him to direct his attention towards him. Banerjee responded, “Sir, I am looking at you only… There is no one smarter in this House than you. There is no gentleman like you… Everyone looks at you only.”

"There are so many good actresses in the house, yet we only look at you only," he said, evoking laughter from the house and also making the Speaker smile himself.

In December 2023, Banerjee faced criticism for mimicking Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar during an Opposition protest. The BJP condemned his actions, and Dhankhar warned that disrespect to Parliament or the vice president's post would not be tolerated. Banerjee defended his actions, claiming mimicry is a form of expression and emphasizing the right to dissent and protest.

Reacting to Banerjee's comments, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala tweeted, "Yesterday 'Hindu Hinsak Hai'; jibes at Chair by Rahul Gandhi. Now the most atrocious and disgusting comments aimed at Speaker’s Chair by Kalyan Banerjee who even mocked the posture of VP Jagdeep Dhankar." He continued, criticizing the TMC and Congress for their remarks and questioning their silence on other issues.