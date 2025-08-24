Zelensky likely to visit India: Ukrainian envoy says both sides working on date  

Ukraine's Ambassador to India, Oleksandr Polishchuk, on Saturday confirmed that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is expected to visit India soon, with both sides working to finalise the date following an invitation from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"The Indian Prime Minister invited Zelensky to come to India. Both sides are working on this. We expect President Zelenskyy to be in India, definitely. It will be a great achievement in our bilateral relationship. We are trying to agree on a precise date," Polishchuk said while speaking to ANI on Ukraine's National Flag Day.

#WATCH | Delhi | Ambassador of Ukraine to India Oleksandr Polishchuk said, "... In relation to the declaration about the future strategic partnership between India and Ukraine, believe me, we have potential for that. The Indian Prime Minister invited Zelensky to come to India.… pic.twitter.com/7DdZpCW57A — ANI (@ANI) August 23, 2025

He said Kyiv views India as a significant partner in peace negotiations because of its ties with Moscow and urged greater Indian involvement in ending the Russia-Ukraine war. "We expect more Indian involvement in the peace-building process in Ukraine...definitely in the political negotiation with the Russians," he stated.

Polishchuk said India's position on the conflict aligns with Kyiv's vision for a peaceful resolution. "India supports peace and dialogue, and discussions with all partners and with the Russian Federation with the aim to achieve peace in Ukraine," he said. He also noted Prime Minister Modi's earlier remark that India is "not neutral" but firmly on the side of peace and dialogue.

The Ambassador highlighted that ties between India and Ukraine have improved since 2023 and that both nations are exploring the potential for a future strategic partnership. "In relation to the declaration about the future strategic partnership between India and Ukraine, believe me, we have potential for that," he said.

He added that India has engaged "very intensely" with Ukraine over the past year, and PM Modi and President Zelenskyy have met several times at the UN.

Commenting on broader diplomatic efforts, Polishchuk said Kyiv remains open to talks, depending on Moscow's approach and support from the West. "The United States is one of our biggest supporters. My President clearly sent the message after the Alaska meeting that we are ready for talks," he said.