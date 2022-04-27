scorecardresearch
Cabinet gives nod to increase in P&K fertilizer subsidy for kharif season FY23

The subsidy has been increased to Rs 2,501 per bag which was Rs 1,650 per bag in Rabi-2021-22 and Rs 512 in the year 2020-21, which has now been increased five times to Rs 2,501 per bag, the Fertilizer department tweeted.

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved increase in P&K fertilizer subsidy for kharif season FY23 to Rs 60,939 crore, the Fertilizer department said in a tweet.  

"Government of India has taken a historic decision by enhancing the #subsidy of P&K #Fertilizers to Rs 60,939 Cr for #Kharif - 2022, compared to the last year budget allocated in FY 2021-22 which was Rs 57,150 Cr. @mansukhmandviya @bhagwantkhuba @PMOIndia @cabsect_india @PIB_India," the department posted. 

It added that the subsidy has been hiked to Rs 2,501 per bag. 

"With regard to #DAP, the #subsidy has been increased to Rs 2,501 per bag which was Rs 1,650 per bag in #Rabi-2021-22 and Rs 512 in the year 2020-21, which has now been increased five times to Rs 2,501 per bag. @mansukhmandviya @bhagwantkhuba @PMOIndia @PibMinistry," the department said in another tweet. 

The skyrocketing prices of gas have thrust the cost of urea production upwards since the beginning of the Russia-Ukraine conflict. The prices of non-urea fertilizers have also been detrimentally impacted owing to a shortfall of key raw materials as well as some finished products. 

According to ICRA estimates, for every $1/mmBtu increase in the pooled price, the subsidy requirement for the urea sector jumps by approx. Rs 4,500-5,000 crore.

