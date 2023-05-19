3 SpiceJet planes de-registered, airline says 'no impact on ops'

Cash-strapped SpiceJet said three of its planes have been de-registered by the aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). A total of five planes had been listed for de-registration by lessors and one of the lessors had requested for suspension of request for de-registration of two planes, the airline added. Two of three de-registered planes were non-operational and there's no impact on operations, SpiceJet said.

SpiceJet lessors approached the aviation regulator for the deregistration of three planes of the airline earlier this month. These lessors including Wilmington Trust SP Services, Sabarmati Aviation Leasing, and Falgu Aviation Leasing have sought the deregistration of one aircraft each, as per news agency PTI. Notably all three planes belonged to SMBC, another SpiceJet lessor.

The development followed a National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) notice to the budget air carrier on a lessor's petition seeking initiation of insolvency proceedings against the airline. One of the airline's lessors-- Aircastle--told the tribunal on Wednesday that the airline's settlement offer was not good enough and the talks over missed payments were inconclusive.

SpiceJet owes Aircastle around $6 million. The NCLT asked SpiceJet to file a response to the plea and explore options for settlement. The tribunal has listed the insolvency plea against SpiceJet on May 25. The airline said earlier that it has no plans to file for insolvency. The SpiceJet statement added: "Our lessors have supported us through thick and thin and continue to do so and we are grateful for their support and confidence".

SpiceJet has 67 aircraft in its fleet, of which 30 were not in service as on May 3. The airline's fleet comprises Boeing 737, B737 Max and Bombardier Q400 jets. SpiceJet spokesperson said in a statement: "Two of the three planes are grounded for a long period now and the same doesn't affect our operations". The airline further said it is working to bring back its fleet on the back of the loan sanctioned under the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS).

(With agency inputs)

