Agreement inked for air navigation services at upcoming Noida airport

An agreement for the provisioning of air navigation services at the upcoming greenfield Noida International Airport was inked on Monday. The contract between the developer Yamuna International Airport Private Ltd (YIAPL) and statutory body Airport Authority of India (AAI) involves equipping Communications, Navigation, and Surveillance Systems and Air Traffic Management (CNS/ATM) at the upcoming greenfield airport near Delhi.



CNS/ATM involves the utilisation of interrelated technologies such as satellite communications and varying levels of automation to achieve a seamless global air traffic management system for flight operations. One of the conditions of the airport's concession, the agreement defines terms and conditions for the provision of CNS/ATM services by AAI at the airport.



"The CNS/ATM agreement with AAI is another milestone in our journey towards the development of Noida International Airport, whilst ensuring cost-efficient aeronautical processes. We are looking to partner with AAI to ensure safe, efficient, and cost-effective ATM services for the airlines operating at NIA," said CEO YIAPL, Christoph Schnellmann.

"We are pleased to partner with Noida International Airport, to provide CNS/ATM to enable smooth and efficient operations at the airport. We are enthusiastically looking forward to the development of NIA as it will be a major milestone in Indian aviation as a second sustainable airport serving the National Capital Region," remarked member planning AAI, Anil Pathak.



As part of the agreement, AAI will procure, install and commission the CNS/ATM equipment to provide air traffic services for flights operations at Noida International Airport. The airport will plan and build all relevant aeronautical facilities according to national and international norms prescribed by the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA), Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO). A joint coordination committee of NIA and AAI will monitor the implementation of the agreement.



YIAPL - a 100 per cent subsidiary of Zurich Airport International - has been incorporated as a special purpose vehicle (SPV) to develop the airport at Jewar. The company is responsible for implementing the public-private partnership (PPP) project together with the Government of Uttar Pradesh, New Delhi Okhla Industrial Development Authority and Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority.



Construction of Noida International Airport began in November 2021. Expected to be completed by 2024, it will be India's largest airport, with a capacity to handle 5 million passengers yearly.

