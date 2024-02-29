scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
INDUSTRY
Aviation
Air India detects cabin lighting issue in B777 planes' economy class

Feedback

Air India detects cabin lighting issue in B777 planes' economy class

The Tata Group-owned Air India has leased five B777-200 LR planes from American carrier Delta Airlines.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Due to a technical issue in its leased Boeing 777-200 planes, Air India has implemented a solution to provide eye masks for passengers due to the economy class cabin lighting remaining in bright mode throughout the flight. Due to a technical issue in its leased Boeing 777-200 planes, Air India has implemented a solution to provide eye masks for passengers due to the economy class cabin lighting remaining in bright mode throughout the flight.

Air India has found a technical issue in its leased Boeing 777-200 planes that has resulted in economy class cabin lighting remaining in the bright mode and the airline has decided to provide eye masks for the passengers of the aircraft.

The Tata Group-owned Air India has leased five B777-200 LR planes from American carrier Delta Airlines.

"A technical issue has been identified with the cabin lighting system on the B777-200 LR (leased aircraft) in the economy (EY) cabin. This has led to the EY cabin lighting to remain on bright mode throughout the flight," the airline said in a circular on Wednesday.

To overcome the issue of the crew being unable to switch the lights to dim/off and to avoid guest inconvenience, eye masks will be provided to the passengers, it added.

The airline operates B777 aircraft on ultra-long haul routes connecting Indian cities with San Francisco in the US and Vancouver in Canada.

Published on: Feb 29, 2024, 9:47 AM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement