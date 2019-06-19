Air India likely to ban pilots from carrying lunch in flights

Air India is likely to ban pilots and other staff members for carrying lunch boxes in the flights. The government-owned carrier is planning to take this measure after the airline's pilot and a crew member got into an argument over washing of a tiffin box at Bengaluru airport on Monday, June 17, 2019.

According to India Today, the pilot of AI772 flight allegedly asked his crew member to wash his lunch box after finishing his meal, to which, the crew member took offence. And then, other crew members and flight passengers of the flight intervened to stop the squabble between the two. The flight got delayed by more than two hours due to the issue.

A cabin crew member said captains of Air India flight often treat them as minions, and ask the crew to do menial tasks such as make lassi, milkshake and mix meals. "Captain has become our bosses. They are closely knit and the complaints against them have no effect," the crew member added.

The Air India's AI772 flight was supposed to leave from Bengaluru to Kolkata at around 11.40 am. Later, the carrier removed and replaced both pilot and crew member to continue flight operation smoothly.

Also read: Air India to start Amritsar-Delhi-Toronto flight from Sept 27, says Hardeep Singh Puri

Also read: RSS affiliate Swadeshi Jagran Manch opposes Centre's disinvestment plan, Air India strategic sale proposal