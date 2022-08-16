Air India picks Workplace from Meta to fully digitise working from office

Air India has brought in Workplace from Meta -- an online business communication platform to connect its 11,000 old strong work force under the same platform. As Air India claimed, this is the first time it has digitised office communication for its staff.

According to the airlines, this newly launched platform will enable better and active engagement with its diverse group of employees ranging from pilots and cabin crew, engineers, commercial specialists, information technologists, ground handling specialists, and others across the globe.

"Going a step ahead, the platform will further enable the diverse workforce to engage beyond work and showcase their hobbies, art, sports skills, etc., while celebrating the airline’s rich history in all these areas and contributing to shaping the future," an offical statement mentioned.

Satya Ramaswamy, Chief Digital and Technology Officer, Air India said, “At Air India, we are reimagining our employee experience in a way that will attract, retain and encourage top-notch talent. Such a transformation of our iconic airline requires constant communication and collaboration among our diverse employee base that contributes to organisational alignment in support of our transformation agenda. We also need to be able to reach and serve our key frontline staff such as our pilots and cabin crew who don't often get to come into our physical offices.”

Ajit Mohan, VP and Managing Director, Meta India said, “We are thrilled that Air India has chosen Workplace as their employee engagement platform to build community and share knowledge more effectively. We believe Workplace can play an important role in delivering a connected experience to support Air India’s workforce of the future. We look forward to partnering on the continuing journey to build the very best employee experience for Air India’s teams around the world.’’

The Tata Group took over Air India on January 27 after successfully winning the bid for the airline on October 8 last year.

