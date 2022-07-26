Aircraft absolutely safe, DGCA found no safety violation: SpiceJet

SpiceJet has said that a series of spot checks by Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) found no “major significant finding or safety violation” in its fleet, said the airline, quoting the aviation safety regulator.

The airline added that the regulator informed the Rajya Sabha on July 25, “A series of spot checks were carried out recently on all operating aircraft of M/s Spicejet from 9th July 2022 to 13th July 2022. A total of 53 spot checks were carried out on 48 aircraft which did not find any major significant finding or safety violation.”

The airline called this a “major vindication” for SpiceJet. It said that the Civil Aviation Ministry also informed the Parliament that the crew of the SpiceJet flight that was diverted to Karachi on July 5 did not declare an emergency nor was there any fuel leak in the aircraft. In reply to a separate question, SpiceJet said, “Cabin crew did not declare an emergency. Post landing check and inspection at Karachi did not reveal a fuel leak.”

It added that the defects and malfunctions identified in 10 planes by the DGCA have also been rectified and are back in action. SpiceJet said that the rectification was done immediately after the DGCA observation.

DGCA had informed the Parliament that it carried out the regulatory audit of the airline, as per the Annual Surveillance Programme (ASP) 2022, it said.

Ajay Singh, Chairman and Managing Director, SpiceJet, said, “SpiceJet has been running a safe airline for 17 years and this is a vindication of not only our stand but the love and trust shown by our passengers who have made SpiceJet the country’s most popular airline flying with the highest loads for the past seven years.”

SpiceJet’s comments come after DGCA conducted 53 spot checks on 48 SpiceJet aircraft over five days. Minister of State for Civil Aviation V K Singh informed Parliament on Monday that it did not find any major violation of safety guidelines. It had, however, asked SpiceJet to use 10 of the aircraft it had identified, only after rectifying the malfunctions and defects.

Also read: Delhi HC dismisses PIL to ground SpiceJet; says not its domain