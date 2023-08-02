Akasa Air announces first anniversary celebrations with mega sale

scorecardresearch
Business Today
COMPANIES

NEWS

News
INDUSTRY
Aviation
People travelling from Akasa Air can avail a discount of up to 15 per cent on flight tickets across 16 domestic destinations on the airline’s network upon booking through Akasa Air’s app and website

India's newest airline Akasa Air on Wednesday announced the start of a special anniversary sale along with an app-exclusive offer to celebrate a year of commercial operations. 

People travelling from Akasa Air can avail a discount of up to 15 per cent on flight tickets across 16 domestic destinations on the airline’s network upon booking through Akasa Air’s app and website. 

Both the anniversary special offers are valid till August 7. The sales are valid on saver and flexi fares, and customers can avail the discounts using the codes AKASA1 on the Akasa Air website and APPLOVE on the Akasa Air app. 

Further, upon exclusively booking on the Akasa Air app, passengers will be able to avail zero convenience fee, allowing them to save up to Rs 350 additionally on each booking. This is a limited-period offer aimed towards the airline’s consistent commitment towards making air travel accessible and affordable for all. 

Since its launch in August 2022, Akasa Air has carried over 4 million revenue passengers and crossed the milestone of operating over 900 weekly flights with an announced network of 35 unique routes connecting 16 cities, namely Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kochi, Delhi, Guwahati, Agartala, Pune, Lucknow, Goa, Hyderabad, Varanasi, Bagdogra, Bhubaneswar and Kolkata.

On August 1, Akasa Air announced that it had added the 20th aircraft to its fleet, which also makes the airline eligible to start international operations.

"Going from zero to 20 aircraft within 12 months is not just an Akasa record but a record that encapsulates the potential of the country," said Vinay Dube, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Akasa Air.

Published on: Aug 02, 2023, 2:26 PM IST
