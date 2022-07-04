Akasa Air unveils its airline crew uniform; check details here

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Akasa Air has unveiled the first look of its airline crew uniform, featuring a youthful and contemporary design, and bright colours. Keeping in mind ergonomics, Akasa Air is the first Indian airline to have introduced custom trousers, jackets, and comfortable sneakers for its airline in-flight crew, the airline claimed.

According to the carrier, the uniform is inspired by the company’s core beliefs of employee centricity and sustainability. The trouser and jacket fabric has been specially made for Akasa Air, using recycled polyester fabric which is made from pet bottle plastic salvaged from marine waste.

"The uniform fit focuses on providing the best possible stretch to ensure employees’ comfort over their busy flight schedules. Designed by Rajesh Pratap Singh, the jacket draws inspiration from the Indian bandh gala and is forward-looking in a modern version of the garment," the carrier stated.

Talking about the development, Belson Coutinho, co-founder and Chief Marketing & Experience Officer, Akasa Air, said, “Employee centricity and sustainability are going to be at the core of everything that we do at Akasa Air. We have designed a uniform in which our team feels both proud and comfortable as they direct their energy to ensure a warm, friendly, and efficient flying experience for all our passengers".

Rajesh Pratap Singh, who worked with Akasa Air to create the uniform said, “These uniforms are a perfect amalgamation of style and sustainability and reflect Akasa Air's core values. From concept to the final outcome, it has been an exciting journey for me to work on these designs and present one of the most unique, sustainable and functional uniforms of our times."

Deepika Mehra, founder, Vanilla Moon, added, “We are delighted to share this shoe design - which is sustainably produced, functional, comfortable, gender-neutral and contemporary. The design also reflects Akasa Air’s employee-centric culture to ensure their comfort."

