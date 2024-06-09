'ATCs are allowed to...': Guild explains 'close shave' moment at Mumbai airport runway on Saturday

The ATC guild has defended its staff derostered after a near-miss incident at Mumbai airport where an IndiGo flight landed and an Air India flight took off on the same runway.

"Air Traffic Controllers (ATCs) are allowed to clear up to two arrivals and two departures within three minutes, subject to acceptable limits of safety," the guild said in a post on X.

On Saturday, an IndiGo flight was given clearance to land while an Air India flight was in the process of taking off for Thiruvananthapuram from the same runway. The Air India flight was accelerating down the runway as the IndiGo flight descended. As the IndiGo plane approached, the Air India flight managed to take off just in time, avoiding a mishap.

The separation minima between two aircraft can be reduced if the visibility is good, the guild wrote. "In this particular case that happened on Saturday at the Mumbai airport, the visibility was good and there was no air prox situation with respect to the landing IndiGo flight and the taking off of Air India flight. This may be a wow moment for outlookers (sic) but those who perform this safety-critical task daily know it is part of their duty for which they are rigorously trained."

The guild said ATC has the discretion to allow arrival and departure within a few minutes on the same runway, especially in high-density airports such as Mumbai, adding that had there been a safety risk for landing, the pilot himself would have initiated a 'Go-Around'.

The guild said the runway in the news sees approximately 46 arrivals and departures every hour. "ATCs at Mumbai are responsible for clearing up to two arrivals and two departures within a three-minute window, provided that safety limits are met. When visibility is good, the separation between two aircraft can be reduced, adding to the complexity of the task," it further wrote.

IndiGo said in a statement that the pilot of the Indore-Mumbai flight followed the ATC's instructions. "On June 8, 2024, IndiGo flight 6E 6053 from Indore was given landing clearance by ATC at Mumbai Airport. The pilot in command continued the approach and landing and followed ATC instructions. At IndiGo, passenger safety is paramount to us, and we have reported the incident as per procedure," it said. Air India, too, said ATC cleared its plane for take-off. "AI657 from Mumbai to Trivandrum was on take-off roll on June 8. The Air India aircraft was cleared by Air Traffic Control to enter the runway and subsequently cleared for take-off. The Air India aircraft continued with the take-off movement in accordance with laid down procedures. An investigation has been initiated by the authorities to find out more on the clearance given to the airlines."

Aviation safety regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation is probing Saturday’s incident.