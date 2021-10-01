scorecardresearch
Aviation turbine fuel price hiked by 5.8% over rise global oil prices

Aviation turbine fuel price in Delhi increased by Rs 3,972.94 per kilolitre, or 5.79 per cent, to Rs 72,582.16 per kl; in Mumbai, ATF costs Rs 70,880.33 per kl

ATF or jet fuel price on Friday was hiked by a steep 5.8 per cent in line with rise in international oil prices. Aviation turbine fuel (ATF) price in Delhi was increased by Rs 3,972.94 per kilolitre, or 5.79 per cent, to Rs 72,582.16 per kl, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers.

Jet fuel prices are revised every fortnight in line with international benchmarks.

In Mumbai, ATF now costs Rs 70,880.33 per kl.

Rates differ from state to state depending on local taxes.

The hike follows international oil prices rising to a near three-year high on return of demand.

 


