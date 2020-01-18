Boeing addresses new software issue in 737 Max aircraft

Boeing Co said on Friday it is addressing a new software issue discovered during a technical review of the proposed update to the grounded Boeing 737 MAX in Iowa last weekend.

"We are making necessary updates," Boeing said. Officials said the issue relates to a software power-up monitoring function that verifies some system monitors are operating correctly. One of the monitors was not being initiated correctly, officials said.

The Federal Aviation Administration did not immediately comment.

Also read: Boeing's ousted CEO departs with $62 million, no severance pay

Also read: Vistara starts phasing out 9 Boeing 737 planes