Boeing may bag order for up to 80 737 Max jets from Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's Akasa Air: Report

Boeing Co (BA.N) may win an order as early as this weekend for about 70 to 80 737 MAX jets from Indian billionaire Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's startup airline Akasa Air, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

A deal could be announced during the Dubai Airshow, which begins on Nov. 14, the report said.

"We always seek opportunities and talk with current and potential customers about how we can best support their fleet and operational needs," Boeing said in a statement.

Akasa did not respond to a request for comment. The company last month received initial clearance from Indian civil aviation ministry to launch the country's latest ultra-low cost carrier. read more

News of the potential order comes after Boeing's best selling jet was cleared in August by Indian authorities to fly, ending its regulatory grounding in a key travel market for planemakers.

Boeing shares were up 1% in morning trading.

