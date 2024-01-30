scorecardresearch
Boeing withdraws bid for safety exemption for Boeing 737 MAX 7

Senator Tammy Duckworth, who chairs an aviation subcommittee, noted the exemption Boeing had sought "involves an anti-ice system that can overheat and cause the engine nacelle to break apart and fall off

Boeing confirmed late on Monday it is withdrawing a request it made to the Federal Aviation Administration last year seeking an exemption from a safety standard for its 737 MAX 7 that is awaiting certification.

Senator Tammy Duckworth, who chairs an aviation subcommittee, said last week she opposed Boeing's exemption request that would "prematurely allow the 737 MAX 7 to enter commercial service."

She noted the exemption Boeing had sought "involves an anti-ice system that can overheat and cause the engine nacelle to break apart and fall off. This could generate fuselage-penetrating debris, which could endanger passengers in window seats behind the wing."

Boeing said late on Monday "while we are confident that the proposed time-limited exemption for that system follows established FAA processes to ensure safe operation, we will instead incorporate an engineering solution that will be completed during the certification process."

The FAA deferred comment to Boeing.

Published on: Jan 30, 2024, 6:46 AM IST
