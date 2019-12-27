Kazakhstan Plane Crash: Plane with 100 passengers on board crashes; 9 dead

Kazakhstan Plane Crash: A plane carrying as many as 95 passengers and five crew members on board crashed near Almaty, Kazakhstan, on Friday, the airport of Kazakhstan's biggest city said, Reuters reported. Though there are survivors on the crashed plane, the government has just confirmed the death of 9 people. The agency confirmed the plane belonged to Kazakh carrier Bek Air, which operates a fleet of Fokker 100 jets.

Emergency services are working at the site, and the aviation authorities have suspended all types of flights of that type of plane in the country. The plane was headed for Nur-Sultan, the Central Asian nation's capital city.

Reuters quoted Kazakhstan's Civil Aviation Committee saying that the plane "lost altitude during takeoff and broke through a concrete fence" before hitting a two-storey building.

The aviation committee said it was suspending all flights of that type of aircraft pending an investigation. "Those responsible will face tough punishment in accordance with the law," Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev tweeted, expressing condolences to the victims and their families.

Footage has also emerged from the Kazakhstan plane crash site.

Kazakhstan plane crash: Bek Air plane goes down near Almaty airport; multiple fatalities reported



pic.twitter.com/zE0EfMckce Breaking911 (@Breaking911) December 27, 2019



More details are awaited.