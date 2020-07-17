Coronavirus: IndiGo launches offer to book two seats for single flyer

Low-cost carrier IndiGo launched a scheme on Friday that allows flyers to book two seats simultaneously to ensure additional safety in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic. This means passengers can book two seats for one person to maintain social distancing.

The offer will come into effect from July 24, the airline said in a statement, adding that the charges for the extra seats will be "effectively up to 25% of the original booking cost."

The scheme, known as "6E double seat" can only be availed using IndiGo's website. The airline has announced this scheme keeping in mind the passengers' concerns such as lack of social distancing by other flyers, quarantine measures by states, etc, that act as deterrents for air travel.

"Even though air travel is the safest mode of travel at this point, we understand the customers' emotional need for safety. We have been receiving such requests and are happy to introduce the option to book two seats for a single passenger to ensure additional safety," IndiGo chief strategy and revenue officer Sanjay Kumar told PTI.

Here are key things to know about IndiGo's new service:-

1. A passenger can buy an extra seat together with a booking made by him/her on an IndiGo flight ("Double Seat").

2. The airline has clarified that the "6E double seat" scheme will not be available through travel portals, IndiGo call centre or airport counters.

3. The scheme can only be availed on the company's website.

4. The scheme is not applicable to IndiGo's group bookings.

5. The offer will come into effect from July 24, 2020.

6. The extra seat will cost effectively up to 25 per cent of the original booking price.

7. A flyer can buy a double seat up to 24 hours prior to the flight's scheduled departure.

8. The passenger cannot transfer the extra seat booked to another passenger and cannot encash it either.

9. The selection of extra seat is compulsory while buying it under the "double seat" scheme.

10. A flyer can only choose an adjacent seat as the "double seat" available while doing the booking.