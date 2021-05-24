Couple ties knot onboard SpiceJet flight; crew taken off duty by DGCA

A video of an Indian couple tying the knot mid-flight in a SpiceJet aircraft had gone viral on social media. In the video, the passengers can be clearly seen flouting COVID-19 safety guidelines as several of them are not wearing masks and are standing very close to each other. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) stated on Monday that it has ordered strict action against the violators aboard the chartered SpiceJet aircraft. The authority has asked for a full report on the incident. The crew of the SpiceJet flight has been taken off-duty for an inquiry into the incident.

The DGCA has advised SpiceJet to initiate action against those who were not following COVID-19 norms. "On the incident of Madurai couple getting married onboard SpiceJet flight yesterday, the DGCA has directed SpiceJet to lodge complaint against those not following Covid-19 appropriate behaviour with relevant authorities," a DGCA official told the Hindustan Times.The crew has been de-rostered. We are looking into this and will take strict action," the official further said. The crew of the SpiceJet flight has been taken off-duty for an inquiry.

In the viral video that was posted on Twitter on May 23, guests can be seen standing very close to each other which is a violation of COVID-19 guidelines. In the background, one person can be seen wearing a mask but on his chin instead of his mouth. The couple had tied the knot in a SpiceJet flight which was heading towards Bengaluru from Madurai. The couple had chartered the flight for the purpose of having their wedding ceremony aboard it. As per the daily, the couple tied the knot when the aircraft flew over the Meenakshi Amman temple in Tamil Nadu city.

Madurai airport director S Senthil Valavan said, "A SpiceJet chartered flight was booked yesterday from Madurai. Airport authority officials unaware of the mid-air marriage ceremony."

