Crisis-hit Go First extends flight cancellations till June 4 amid 'operational reasons'

Crisis-hit budget airline Go First on Tuesday extended its flight cancellation until June 4, 2023, citing "operational reasons". It had earlier announced the suspension of flight operations until May 30 and on Tuesday extended it by five more days.

"We regret to inform you that due to operational reasons, Go First flights scheduled till June 4, 2023 have been cancelled. We apologise for the inconvenience caused by the flight cancellations," the airline said.

A full refund will be issued to the original mode of payment shortly, Go First stated.

It also acknowledged that frequent flight cancellations might have disrupted the travel plans of passengers and said that it is committed to all the assistance needed.

"As you are aware, the company has filed an application for immediate resolution and revival of operations. We will be able to resume bookings shortly," Go First added.

Meanwhile, on Monday, senior executives of the crisis-hit airline, which is undergoing insolvency resolution process, discussed its revival plans with officials of aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), according to a source, PTI reported.

The meeting, held in the national capital, came against the backdrop of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), last week, asking the grounded airline to submit its revival plan within 30 days.

The budget carrier, filed a petition for voluntary insolvency resolution proceedings on May 2, citing its inability to carry out operations due to non-delivery of engines by the US engine maker Pratt & Whitney. The plea of the airline, which has not flown since May 3, was admitted by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on May 10.

(With agency inputs)

