Cyclone Tauktae: IndiGo, Vistara say flights to be impacted

Indigo and Vistara have issued travel advisories in the wake of Cyclone Tauktae. The airlines have stated that some of their flights are likely to be impacted due to weather conditions brought on by the raging cyclonic storm.

Vistara has stated that its flights to and from Chennai, Thiruvanathapuram, Kochi, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune, Goa, and Ahmedabad are likely to be impacted till May 17 due to weather conditions over the Arabian sea, according to an advisory issued by the carrier.

"Due to the adverse weather conditions expected over the Arabian Sea, flights to and from Chennai, Thiruvanathapuram, Kochi, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune, Goa, and Ahmedabad are likely to be impacted till May 17, 2021," noted the advisory issued by Vistara.

IndiGo has also issued a travel advisory over Cyclone Tauktae. The airline has stated that flights to and from Kannur, Kerala will be impacted. "Travel Advisory: Due to Cyclone Tauktae, flights to/from Kannur are impacted. You may visit Plan B to opt for alternate options or get a refund," the airlines said in a tweet.

On Saturday, the Central Water Commission (CWC) issued an 'orange bulletin' for Kerala and Tamil Nadu as the cyclone Tauktae edges closer to the West Coast of India. The commission has predicted a severe flooding situation in these two states. The CWC has stated that the water levels are likely to reach the 'danger' mark and the highest flood levels.

On Saturday morning, rivers Manimala, Achankovil in Kerala, and Kodaiyar in Tamil Nadu were flowing in a 'severe situation', all three rivers were above their danger levels, according to ANI.

Earlier on Friday night, India Meteorological Department had stated that the low-pressure area over the Arabian sea will intensify into a deep depression leading to the formation of a cyclonic storm in the next 12 hours.

"Deep Depression intensified into a Cyclonic Storm "Tauktae" (pronounced as Tau'Te) over Lakshadweep area and adjoining southeast and east-central the Arabian Sea: Cyclone watch for south Gujarat and Diu coasts," the IMD tweeted.

Cyclone Tauktae is likely to hit areas that would include the coast of Kerala, Karnataka, Lakshadweep, Goa, and Maharashtra. It is expected to hit the Gujarat coast by May 18, according to IMD predictions.

