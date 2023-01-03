Delhi airport issues advisory due to dense fog; says flights may be impacted

The Delhi airport issued an advisory for travellers flying out of the city as dense fog engulfed the national capital.The airport asked travellers to check with their particular airlines to ensure they are updated with the flight information. It also said that Low Visibility Procedures are in progress.

“Due to dense fog, flight operations at Delhi airport may get affected. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information. Any inconvenience is deeply regretted,” said the official Twitter handle of Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA).

In an advisory just before that, the airport stated: Low Visibility Procedures are in progress at Delhi Airport. All flight operations are presently normal. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that Delhi is likely to clock a minimum temperature of around 7 degree Celsius on Tuesday. The maximum, however, is likely to touch 17 degree Celsius.

It said, “ Dense to very dense fog and cold day conditions very likely to continue over plains of northwest India (Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar) during next 5 days.Cold wave conditions very likely to continue over Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and north Rajasthan during next 4-5 days,” it said.

Delhi’s AQI has also dipped to ‘very poor’ category on Tuesday. At 7 am on Tuesday, Delhi’s AQI stood at 382, a dip from the 24-hour average on Monday of 357.

