Delhi airport’s T1 arrival terminal expansion complete; ready for ops: DIAL

Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) – operator of Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport said that the expansion work of the arrival terminal at T1 and is ready for operations. The work has been undertaken as a part of the expansion plans and after this, the airport’s total terminal capacity and airside capacity will increase to 100 million and 140 million respectively.



The present terminal capacity of Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport is 60 million and airside capacity stands at 140 million. The airport has three operational terminals – T1, T2 and T3 currently.

“DIAL has successfully completed expansion work of arrival terminal at T1 and is another step towards enhancing the infrastructure and passenger experience at Delhi airport,” GMR Group Deputy Managing I Prabhakara Rao was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.



Rao further said that the current domestic arrival operations will move to the newly constructed arrival terminal, enabling DIAL to take up demolition of existing arrival terminal. At present, budget airlines IndiGo and SpiceJet have their domestic operations from T1 of the Delhi airport.



New Terminal 1 will have integrated arrival and departure terminals, a new node building housing retail and F&B outlets and a pier building comprising 22 contact stands. It also boasts of a huge space between baggage belts for ease of movement and a state-of-the-art meet and greet gallery among other facilities.



DIAL will also construct the airport’s fourth runway, dual elevated Eastern Cross Taxiways (ECT) to connect the northern and southern airfields, landslide developments for circulation and connectivity improvements and T3 modification works as part of the overall development plan under Phase 3A.

(With agency inputs)

