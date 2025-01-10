Delhi airport's Terminal 2 to shut down temporarily for major renovation in FY 2025-26: Check details

The Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) announced today that Terminal 2 (T2) of Indira Gandhi International Airport will undergo significant refurbishment, leading to its closure for four to six months in the next financial year. The renovation works are scheduled to commence in 2025-26 and are expected to be completed by the second quarter of FY26.

As the busiest airport in the country, Indira Gandhi International Airport features three terminals: T1, T2, and T3. Currently, T1 and T2 are designated for domestic flights. DIAL emphasized that the temporary shutdown of T2 is anticipated to cause minimal disruption, as the newly upgraded Terminal 1 will accommodate the additional passenger load during this period.

The refurbishment works of T2 are set to commence in 2025-26 with an expected completion date in Q2 of FY26, Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) said in a release.

"Terminal 2 will undergo a temporary shutdown for approximately 4 to 6 months to complete these improvements."

"The temporary closure of Terminal 2 is expected to cause minimal disruption to operations, as the newly developed Terminal 1 will absorb the additional load, ensuring continued service to passengers," the release said.

Constructed 40 years ago by the Airports Authority of India, T2 will receive extensive upgrades aimed at enhancing the passenger experience and increasing the airport’s capacity to meet future demands. DIAL CEO Videh Kumar Jaipuriar stated that the refurbishment is essential for improving infrastructure, operational efficiency, and passenger comfort.

“With the terminal's projected passenger capacity expected to reach its peak by FY 2025-26, these enhancements will be crucial in supporting the growing demand for air travel, particularly for domestic passengers,” Jaipuriar noted. The airport currently manages around 1,300 flight movements daily, underscoring the need for these improvements.

The financial year begins on April 1, 2025, marking the start of this significant upgrade project for Terminal 2.

