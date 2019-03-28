DIAL plans to connect Delhi's IGI Airport terminals, Aerocity with 'air train'

The world's 12th busiest airport hub, Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) will soon offer the facility of an 'air train' to its passengers. This train will connect the various terminals of IGI airport along with Aerocity.

This air train project will have a total of 4 stations including one at the cargo terminal, which is expected to provide seamless connectivity with Metro lines, reported The Times of India. The other three would be T1, Aerocity and a common terminal for T1 and T2/4. Delhi International Airport Pvt Ltd (DIAL) is also working on funding "the automated people mover" (APM) project, which is expected to cost around Rs 2,000-2,500 crore.

As per DIAL, the project would be completed in 3-4 years. This timeframe fits with other timelines given by IGIA for the completion of ongoing and future phase-wise expansion projects.

The daily further quoted that DIAL had announced this project back in 2016 and it was due for completion in 2020. However, as per DIAL, the project is delayed because they have included global companies and want to provide the safest and most-passenger friendly APM solution.

"DIAL has been proactively working to bring the safest and most passenger-friendly APM solution. Since we have involved global leading companies from Europe and Japan, evaluating different technologies is taking some time. Further, capital investment is significant. Hence, we are exploring various models for developing the APM, including low-cost financing", the daily quoted a DIAL spokesman as saying.

This air train would be 5.1 km long train project and underground between T1 and Aerocity. It would then be elevated till T3.

(Edited by: Nehal Solanki)

