Domestic airline traffic rises 14% in Dec, IndiGo market share falls marginally

Domestic passenger traffic rose 14% in December to 12.7 million, showed DGCA data on Thursday with IndiGo having 54.9% market share as against 55.7% a month ago.

Air passenger traffic in 2022, at 123 million, was still below pre-Covid level of 144 million seen in 2019.

SpiceJet's market share was 7.6% in December 2022 as against 7.5% in November 2022.

Vistara market share was 9.2% in December 2022 as compared to 9.3% a month ago. Air India's market share was at 9.2% in December 2022 as against 9.1% in November.