Engine snags on Go First's Mumbai-Leh and Srinagar-Delhi flights

An engine snagged on Go First's Mumbai-Leh and Srinagar-Delhi flights on Tuesday, Directorate General of Civil Aviation officials said. Both the planes have been grounded, they added, reported news agency PTI.

The aviation regulator is investigating the incidents and both the planes will fly only when cleared by the regulator, the officials said. Go First's Mumbai-Leh flight was diverted to Delhi as a fault was observed in engine number 2 on Tuesday, DGCA officials said. Go First's Srinagar-Delhi flight also returned to Srinagar after the aircraft's engine number 2 showed a fault mid-air. Go First did not respond to PTI's request for statement on this matter.

The incidents happened a day after DGCA ordered a slew of instructions to keep a check on such incidents. The DGCA has mandated compliance to the instructions by July 28, 2022.

As per an official statement, the aviation regulator informed that spot checks have revealed several flaws.

"There have been reports of increased engineering related occurrences in scheduled airlines in recent times. In order to ensure that airlines are adhering to the laid down standards, DGCA has conducted several spot checks in the recent past," the aviation regulator said in a statement.

There have been multiple technical malfunction incidents in planes flown by Indian carriers in the last one month. Over the last three days, Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has held multiple meetings with airlines and officials from his ministry and the DGCA officials to ensure safety oversight.

