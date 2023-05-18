Go First crisis 'not a great thing' for aviation sector, says Scindia

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Thursday said Go First going into insolvency proceedings is not a ''great thing'' for the country's civil aviation sector and added that aviation regulator DGCA is waiting for their plan in terms of starting flights again.

While replying to a query on the Go First crisis on the sidelines of an event in New Delhi, Scindia said: "It’s certainly something that is not a great thing for civil aviation. However, each company has to manage its own issues."

''As far as the ministry is concerned, we are quite steadfast in our resolve in helping airlines with whatever fundamental issues there are,'' he said.

"We would want resumption of Go First flights ASAP. They have to submit plan to DGCA and on basis of that DGCA will decide how to take it forward," added Scindia.

Cash-strapped Go First stopped flying from May 3 and has extended the suspension of operations till May 26.

The airline's plea for voluntary insolvency resolution proceedings was admitted by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on May 10.

Some aircraft lessors have moved the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) against the NCLT's decision. The appellate tribunal is scheduled to deliver its judgement on the lessors' petitions on May 22.

To a question on Pratt & Whitney engine issues resulting in the grounding of many planes, Scindia said, "There are number of engines that are on the ground. As a minister, I can’t get into contractual issues but certainly we have impressed upon them (engine manufacturer) that we can’t have multiple planes from our engine manufacturer on the ground in India, which is the case unfortunately."