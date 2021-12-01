India may delay resumption of international flights; DGCA monitors situation 

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation stated on Wednesday that it is watching the situation closely regarding the resumption of scheduled commercial international flights. The decision comes as countries have tightened norms for international passengers amid the Omicron variant scare.

The DGCA has said that an “appropriate decision indicating effective date of resumption of scheduled commercial international passenger services shall be notified in due course”, implying that international flights are not likely to be resumed from December 15 as was earlier notified by the government.

International flights have remained suspended since March 23, 2020. However, scheduled flights have been operational under air bubble arrangements formed with 31 countries.

The DGCA had on November 26, stated that international flights would resume from December 15. "The matter of resumption of scheduled commercial international passenger services to and from India has been examined in consultation with the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Ministry of External Affairs and the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, and it has been decided that scheduled commercial international passenger services to and from India may be resumed from December 15, 2021," the Ministry of Civil Aviation had stated.

The MoCA had decided to resume flights after dividing countries into three separate capacity restrictions based on countries recognised to be ‘at risk’ of the Omicron variant. The United Kingdom, South Africa, Brazil, Bangladesh, Botswana, China, Mauritius, Singapore, Israel, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Zimbabwe were categorised under ‘at risk’ countries.

