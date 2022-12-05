IndiGo announces 32 new connecting flights between India and Europe; check details

IndiGo has announced 32 connecting flights between India and Europe as it aims to strengthen international connectivity. These new connecting flights will fly to Milan, Manchester, Birmingham, Rome and Venice starting December 7.

These flights will operate through codeshare partnership with Turkish Airlines. These flights, the airline said, will offer more options and add connectivity between India and the destinations, especially during the upcoming holiday season, when demand for international travel will be high.

Vinay Malhotra, Head of Global Sales at IndiGo said, “We are extremely pleased to add more capacity between India and Europe during this holiday season, given the high demand for international travel. These flights will cater to travellers exploring Italy and UK, with one stop connections to Milan, Manchester, Birmingham, Rome, and Venice via Istanbul. These new routes will not only strengthen international connectivity but also enhance affordability for travel to Europe.”

The airline said in a statement that these destinations are major tourist attractions and see an inflow of visitors throughout the year.

Milan is famous for its art, history, architecture, football, fashion and culinary scenes, while Rome is considered the ‘cradle of Western civilisation and Christianity’ and centre of the Catholic Church. Venice, known as the ‘City of Canals’ and ‘The Floating City’ is also one of the most picturesque cities famous for its gondola rides, and vibrant street life.

Manchester, the heart of global football is also known for its music scene, parks, galleries, is one of the top-most cities in every traveller's list. Birmingham is the largest city in England and is known for its trade. It was the world’s first manufacturing town.

Customers planning to travel to these destinations can book tickets on IndiGo’s official website. IndiGo has a fleet of 280+ aircraft, and operates over 1,600 daily flights, connecting 75 domestic destinations and 26 international destinations.

Also read: IndiGo commences cargo flights between Delhi and Mumbai

Also read: IndiGo's 30 planes grounded due to supply chain disruptions