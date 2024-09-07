IndiGo issues apology after malfunctioning AC leaves passengers 'suffocated' in Delhi-Varanasi flight

Domestic carrier IndiGo issued an apology after passengers aboard the Delhi-Varanasi flight faced difficulties after the aircraft’s air conditioning system malfunctioned leading to suffocation and chaos inside the cabin.

Responding to the entire matter, IndiGo said that the AC was functioning properly, but a temperature shift caused the cabin to heat up, leading to panic among the passengers.

“We extend our apologies for the inconvenience experienced on flight 6E 2235 operating from Delhi to Varanasi on September 5, 2024,” the airline said in a statement.

“The discomfort was attributed to fluctuations in cabin temperature, which were adjusted in response to passenger requests. Our cabin crew promptly extended assistance to the affected passenger to address the situation,” it added.

The video of the incident, which took place on September 5 on flight 6E 2235, shows flyers in utter discomfort. Reportedly, several passengers fainted due to intense heat and suffocation, while others were seen using magazines to cool themselves.

In a similar incident earlier in June, a similar incident took place in June on the Delhi-Bagdogra flight when the AC of an IndiGo flight stopped working for an hour.

Elderly people among the passengers faced breathing difficulties due to suffocation. Angry passengers said they had no idea what had happened and they felt like being ‘hijacked’.