IndiGo puts 12 lakh seats on sale at Rs 1,212

In the largest discounted ticket sale offer by a domestic carrier, low-cost airline IndiGo has put 12 lakh seats with fares starting at Rs 1,212 for both its domestic and overseas flights.

The bookings began on Tuesday for the four-day 'mega anniversary sale' offer for travel from July 25 to March 30 next year, IndiGo said in a press statement.

IndiGo is offering customers a four-day special sale starting at Rs 1,212 effective from July 10 till July 13. As part of the mega sale, the airline is offering 12 lakh seats for travel between July 25, 2018 and March 30, 2019 across the 6E network including the international routes, the statement said.

The country's largest airline by domestic market share, IndiGo currently opeartes 1,086 daily flights, connecting 42 domestic and eight international destinations.

IndiGo's chief strategy officer William Boulter said, "We are delighted to announce this biggest sale of Indian airline seats. IndiGo will turn 12 on August 4 and to make this occasion more memorable, we are offering 12 lakh seats across our network of 57 cities at special fares."

In addition, customers can also avail a five per cent cash-back of up to Rs 500 with a minimum transaction of Rs 3,000 with SBI credit card, the release said.

Airlines offer tickets on discounts as their calculations show that otherwise these seats would go empty. The sale of these tickets provides airlines with hard cash to run day-to-day operations and results in savings on interest payments that would have to be made to banks for loans to carry out the business.