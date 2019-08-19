IndiGo, SpiceJet to shift operations from Delhi airport's Terminal 2 to Terminal 3

Budget Indian air carriers IndiGo and SpiceJet will shift some of their operations from Terminal T2 of Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi to Terminal T3 of the airport. From September IndiGo will shift its series 5000 flights to Terminal T3, whereas SpiceJet will move its entire operation to Terminal T3 from Terminal T2.

This move will not affect flight operations of IndiGo and SpiceJet from Terminal T1, Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL), which runs IGI Airport in New Delhi, said in a statement. Meanwhile, GoAir will not move its operation out of Terminal T2. The decision to move to Terminal T3 came in light of the capacity enhancement work that will be carried out in Terminal T2.

Presently, no-frill carriers IndiGo and SpiceJet have their operations in Terminal T1 and Terminal T2 of the IGI Airport, whereas full-service carriers like Air India and Vistara operate from Terminal T3. Budget carrier AirAsia India also operates from Terminal T3, whereas GoAir operates from Terminal T2.

Presently, Terminal T2 can handle 15 million passengers annually, which will be enhanced to 18 million passengers annually after capacity enhancement project is completed in the next six months.

The airlines will shift their operations on the intervening night of September 4 and 5. It will enable the airport operator to enhance the overall infrastructure of Terminal T2, which is being enhanced to handle rising passenger traffic.

This is part of the DIAL's plan to drastically enhance the overall capacity of IGI Aiport. Under this plan, the old Terminal 1D, which was used for departures, will be merged with Terminal 1C, which was used for arrivals, to form a single Terminal T1. Afterwards, the flights that were temporarily moved to Terminal T2 two years ago will return to Terminal T1.

The T2 will then be demolished, and the new Terminal 4 will be built in its place.