'Insane': Ashneer Grover slams Delhi's IGI after waiting for 30 minutes

BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover on Thursday slammed Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport after he had to wait for 30 minutes to just enter Terminal 3.

The former Shark Tank India judge took to Twitter to share some suggestions to the Delhi airport to expedite the check-in process. One of the suggestions was introducing different gates for international and business travellers.

"Delhi airport T3 needs an overhaul! 30 minutes to just enter the airport is insane. Suggestions 1) Separate gates for international/business 2) 2 people at the gate to check ticket/id (why 3 people check boarding pass between boarding gate and aircraft? Move them!)".

"Please start flights to US/Canada/UK from Chandigarh Airport - Delhi airport is actually Punjab airport practically. All the people travelling to Delhi from Punjab daily to catch international flight is just a waste of resources," he added.

Acknowledging the issue, the official Twitter account of Delhi Airport wrote, "Dear Ashneer, we certainly do not wish to provide such an experience to our flyers. However, we thank you profusely for your valuable suggestions. Request you to share the time of your observation and contact details via DM so that our on-ground team can get in touch with you."

Several users too gave their suggestions of the entrepreneur's post.

"Delhi Airport should have one line for passengers with no check-in bags. Most airports have this and this moves the line faster," said a user.

"Definitely flights from Chandigarh will be win-win situation for all," wrote another.

Another user added that security check lines could use more tech and significantly improve throughout as well.

The chaos at Delhi Airport was also in limelight last year when thousands of passengers missed their flights due to heavy congestion at the airport, following which Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia intervened.

