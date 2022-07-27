Jet Airways begins hiring pilots for A320, 737NG, 737 MAX aircraft 

Jet Airways has announced hirings for pilots trained in flying Airbus A320, Boeing 737N and Boeing 737 MAX aircraft in a recent tweet.
The airline tweeted on Tuesday evening, “Good things come to those that wait- Jet Airways will be flying again soon! Inviting pilots who are current and type-rated on the Airbus A320 or Boeing 737 NG or MAX aircraft, to apply to join us in creating history as we prepare to relaunch India’s classiest airline.”
This, however, is not the first time that the airline has announced hirings. Earlier this month, Jet Airways said in a series of tweets that it is looking to hire engineers, airport managers, security in-charges, quality assurance manager and technical officer among several other hiring positions.
The airline is yet to place an order for aircraft with plane-maker Airbus or aerospace company Boeing. As of now, the aircraft has only one operational aircraft, Boeing B737 NG, in its fleet.
Jet Airways intends to begin its commercial operations in September. The beleaguered airline had to suspend operations on April 17, 2019 due to financial distress.
The airline is being revived under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) according to the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) approved resolution plan of the UAE-based entrepreneur Murari Lal Jalan and the UK-based Kalrock Capital, also known as the Jalan-Kalrock Consortium (JKC).
