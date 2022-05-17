Jet Airways' flying permit to be revalidated this week

Jet Airways, on Tuesday, conducted the final phase of proving flights from Delhi to Hyderabad as it expects to get its flying permits. According to sources, if cleared by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) today, Jet Airways could have its AOC (Air Operator Certificate) revalidated as early as this week itself.

The Jet Airways crew was seen at the Delhi airport on Day 2 of proving flights. "Our crew in their signature uniform at @DelhiAirport to operate Day 2 of our proving flights. Turning heads and getting greeted by well-wishers as they walk by!," Jet Airways account tweeted.

Proving flights is the last step for the airline to obtain the air operator certificate (AOC). Jet Airways today will complete its second set of two proving flights while the first of the three proving flights were conducted on the Delhi-Mumbai route.

A total of five landings (five flights) have to be done by the aircraft to successfully complete its proving flights. Three landings were conducted on Sunday, and the remaining two will be conducted on Tuesday.

The full-service carrier, which stopped flying more than three years ago, is being revived under the ownership of the Jalan Kalrock consortium and completed its first set of three proving flights on Sunday with 18 people, including officials of the aviation regulator DGCA, on board the aircraft.

The DGCA diverts aircraft during proving flights to test the readiness of a new airline in handling such situations.

On Sunday, the second flight safely landed in Ahmedabad, and sometime after that, the third flight was conducted on the Ahmedabad-Delhi route, and used a Boeing 737 plane with registration number VT-SXE of Jet Airways.

The airline was earlier owned by Naresh Goyal and had operated its last flight on April 17, 2019. The Jalan-Kalrock Consortium is currently the promoter of Jet Airways.

The airline plans to restart commercial flight operations in July-September quarter this year.



(With inputs from Poulomi)