Man arrested for sexually harassing Vistara hostess on Lucknow-Delhi flight

A 62-year-old Pune resident was arrested for sexually harassing a crew member on a Lucknow-Delhi Air Vistara. The passenger was arrested following a complaint by the flight attendant. The hostess said that the man sexually harassed her while passengers were preparing to deplane flight UK997 at Terminal 3 of Delhi's IGI airport.

According to multiple reports, the flight attendant who is from Meghalaya was touched inappropriately more than once. Other passengers have also acknowledged witnessing the man's behaviour.

An FIR under Section 354 A of the IPC (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) has been filed. The accused has been handed over to CISF.

A Vistara spokesperson said, "A member of our cabin crew operating Flight No. UK997 from Lucknow to Delhi on March 24 2018, reported an incident of sexual harassment by a passenger. Vistara does not tolerate abusive or unruly behaviour by passengers that puts the safety of its staff and other customers at risk, or compromises their dignity. We have reported the matter to the Police and other relevant authorities. An FIR is registered and investigation is on. We are fully committed to providing our cooperation to all the authorities."

There is also a possibility of the accused making it to the no fly list (NFL). According to reports, the airline is waiting for the investigation to finish before deciding on the NFL. An individual could be put on a NFL for upto three months for unruly physical gestures and upto six months for inappropriate touching.

To put a person on the NFL, the captain or the pilot-in-command must file a complaint with the airline. An internal committee would be set up, followed by an investigation of the event. Once a person makes it to the NFL, other airlines could also ban him from their services.