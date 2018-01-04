Govt orders probe into mid-air fight on Jet Airways' London-Mumbai flight

A probe has been ordered into the incident of a Jet Airways' pilot allegedly slapping his woman commander on a London-Mumbai flight, Civil Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapati Raju informed the Lok Sabha today. The incident took place onboard the flight 9W 119, a Boeing 777 that had 324 passengers and 14 crew members onboard.

The pilots have been de-rostered by Jet Airways for fighting inside the London-bound Mumbai flight. According to reports, the commander allegedly slapped the woman pilot, who came out of the cockpit and started sobbing. The cabin crew persuaded her to go back to the cockpit. However, she came out of the cockpit once again, following which the perturbed cabin crew requested her to go back to the cockpit and complete the flight.

According to reports, the first time the commander also left the cockpit to persuade the co-pilot to return to the cockpit. Leaving the cockpit unmanned is a gross violation of air safety rules. They had another fight after which she left the cockpit for the second time.

Responding to the issue raised by Kirit Somaiya (BJP) during the Zero Hour, Raju said a probe into the incident has been ordered and time-bound action would be taken.

Somaiya alleged that the incident had put the lives of hundreds of passengers at risk and sought action against the airlines and the two pilots. He claimed that both the pilots had come out of the cockpit which was a violation of rules.

He also objected to the reported statement of the airlines that the incident was the result of a misunderstanding.

Jet Airways grounded two of its senior pilots following the mid-air brawl on a London-Mumbai flight on January 1, in which the male commander allegedly slapped his female counterpart.

A Jet Airways spokesperson said, "A misunderstanding occurred between the cockpit crew of Jet Airways flight 9W 119, London - Mumbai of January 01, 2018. However, the same was quickly resolved amicably and the flight with 324 guests including 2 infants and 14 crew continued its journey to Mumbai, landing safely. The airline has reported the incident to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and the concerned crew have been derostered pending an internal investigation that has since been initiated. At Jet Airways, safety of guests, crew and assets is of paramount importance and the airline has zero tolerance for any action of its employees that compromises safety."

