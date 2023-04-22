Mumbai airport reaches 90% pre-pandemic capacity in FY23, handling nearly 44 mn passengers

44 million passengers used the Mumbai airport in FY2022-23, almost 90 per cent of the pre-pandemic level handled by the country's second-largest airport.

The airport said in a statement on Friday that by handling 44 million passengers, the airport had registered a two-fold growth in the reporting year, as against 56 per cent on-year growth seen by all other airports put together.

This is also a recovery of 90 per cent over pre-pandemic numbers, stated the airport. The volume growth was led by domestic traffic, which registered a solid recovery of 96 per cent.

This year, the world's busiest single-runway airport has welcomed seven new overseas carriers and one new domestic passenger carrier Akasa Air.

The airport recorded a 56 per cent share of non-metro traffic during the year compared to 50 per cent pre-pandemic, reflecting better domestic connectivity.

Out of the total passengers, over 11.2 million were international travellers, whose number registered a total 291 per cent growth over FY22. The domestic footfalls stood at over 32.7 million, up 87 per cent over FY22.

Overall flight movements grew 56 per cent in the year, with more than 63,000 international movements, 181 per cent more than it had handled in FY22. Similarly, domestic flight movements rose 51 per cent, with 2,19,200 activities.

Regarding destination points of view, Dubai, Abu Dubai and London remain the top international sectors with the highest passenger traffic from the airport. New Delhi, Bengaluru, and Goa continue to retain their position as the top three preferred domestic destinations.

Meanwhile, the airport clocked 974 air traffic movements on February 11, 2023--the highest single-day flight movement since the pandemic-- and on December 10, 2022, it handled a record 1,50,988 passenger movements, making it the highest since the pandemic and the third-highest single-day passenger movement recorded by the airport ever.

