Nairobi, Kenya, Jakarta, Indonesia and more: IndiGo set to expand international connectivity with 6 new destinations

IndiGo is all set to add six new destinations across Asia and Africa in a move towards its international expansion.

The airline will connect Nairobi, Kenya and Jakarta, Indonesia, with direct flights from Mumbai in late July/early August. In addition, Delhi will connect in August to Tbilisi, Georgia and Baku, Azerbaijan, and in September to Tashkent, Uzbekistan, and Almaty, Kazakhstan.

Therefore, IndiGo will also add 174 new weekly international flights between June and September this year, including new destinations, routes, and frequencies, catering to the rising demand for international travel from, to and via India.

IndiGo will also resume operations daily services from Delhi to Hong Kong in August, further enhancing passenger travel options. This flight was suspended 3 years ago when Covid19 hit and will now be reinstated.

On this initiative's launch, Pieter Elbers, CEO of IndiGo, said, "We are absolutely excited to embark further on our ambitious international network expansion plans, in line with our commitment to giving wings to the Indian nation. As we steadfastly execute our strategy ‘Towards New Heights and Across New Frontiers’, we are poised to establish unparalleled connections between people and places.”

He further said that the addition of these exciting new destinations, new direct flight routes, enhanced flight frequencies, and strategic codeshare partnerships will help them expand their footprint across four continents, with Africa and Central Asia being penetrated for the first time.

“With this expansion in our network, we will now be directly touching 32 international destinations (up from 26) next to our 78 domestic destinations,” he added.

IndiGo’s Middle East expansion plans include launching more direct international services bringing the Middle Eastern destinations closer to more Indian cities by connecting Dammam to Lucknow, Chennai, and Kochi; Abu Dhabi to Goa, Lucknow, and Ahmedabad; Ras Al Khaimah to Hyderabad; Bahrain to Kochi and Jeddah to Ahmedabad over the next few months.