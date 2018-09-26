Passenger tries to enter cockpit of IndiGo flight, disembarked

In an unusual incident, a passenger in a Mumbai-Kolkata IndiGo flight tried to enter the cockpit while the aircraft was on the ground and asked to charge his mobile phone. The airline staff immediately disembarked the person from the flight and took him for questioning at the Mumbai airport police station. As per the aviation rules, passengers are not allowed to enter the cockpit of a plane.

"While an IndiGo aircraft was on the ground, an unruly passenger tried to enter the cockpit saying that his mobile needs to be charged," the airline told news agency ANI. "Following standard operating procedures, the captain operating 6E-395 flight from Mumbai to Kolkata (September 24, 2018) had initiated the offloading of the passenger on grounds of a security violation. As per the prescribed rules, entry into the cockpit is prohibited," the airline added.

Today's incident follows a similar incident on Monday when a passenger tried to open the rear door of a Patna-bound GoAir flight from Delhi. The airline staff stopped the passenger and took to questioning after the arrival.

On September 20, an IndiGo aircraft carrying 185 passengers made an emergency landing in Ahmedabad after suffering a "tyre burst". The flight 6E-361, operated with an A320 aircraft, was coming from Mumbai. The plane, however, landed safely and all passengers were safe, Ahmedabad Airport Director Manoj Gangal had said.

However, later an IndiGo spokesperson said there was no tyre burst and the aircraft did not make an emergency landing. "After arrival at Ahmedabad, a tyre de-capping with full tyre pressure intact was observed. The aircraft has been towed to the parking bay. The wheel is being replaced and aircraft will be cleared for further flight," the spokesperson said. Generally, de-capping of a tyre refers to peeling off of a tyre's outer layer. In his statement, the airport director said the IndiGo plane reported "tyre burst while taking off from Mumbai airport today evening", and that the pilot requested an emergency landing.

With PTI inputs